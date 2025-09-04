NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. $NAMS Shares Purchased by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 178.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,825 shares during the quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma were worth $16,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 16,116,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,903,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 14.6% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,138,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,938 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,314,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 53.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,852 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,430,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,105 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAMS opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of -0.01.

NewAmsterdam Pharma ( NASDAQ:NAMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 259.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NAMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.55.

In related news, COO Douglas F. Kling sold 51,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,007.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,400. The trade was a 53.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 8,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $205,567.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,900. This trade represents a 35.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,835 shares of company stock worth $248,134 and sold 256,881 shares worth $5,445,954. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

