Duquesne Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 493,600 Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 493,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,769,000. Roku makes up about 1.1% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Roku at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Roku by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,992,000 after buying an additional 144,479 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 34,073 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Roku by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

Roku stock opened at $98.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.05. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.29.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 3,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $285,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,834.75. This represents a 39.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $20,193,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000. This trade represents a 99.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,692 shares of company stock worth $29,206,467. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

