Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 5,118 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,526 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Starbucks by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of SBUX opened at $87.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.19. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. CICC Research began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.