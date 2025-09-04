Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Stock Position Lowered by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Fair Isaac worth $39,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,519.34 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,518.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,739.24.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The business had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total transaction of $10,624,598.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,031 shares of company stock worth $31,273,950 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 target price on Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.57.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

