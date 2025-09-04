Duquesne Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 1,548,420 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,548,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,711,000. Caesars Entertainment accounts for 1.3% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 97.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CZR. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.47.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $45.93.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

