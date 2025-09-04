Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Position in Qiagen N.V. $QGEN

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,386 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.22% of Qiagen worth $19,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Qiagen by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,438,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,136 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,491,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,621 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 3,030.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,470,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327,934 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 4.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,445,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,605,000 after buying an additional 109,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth $95,746,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE QGEN opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25. Qiagen N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $533.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.97 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Qiagen has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.69.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

