iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX Stock Position Raised by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,908 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $28,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

SOXX opened at $241.68 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $255.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.40 and a 200-day moving average of $215.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.4833 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

