Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $16,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,940.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11,847.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $130.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.48. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.34.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

