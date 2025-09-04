Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 45,792 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 269,364.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,792 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of HubSpot worth $26,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,407,000 after acquiring an additional 201,994 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HubSpot by 17.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,805,070,000 after acquiring an additional 714,980 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in HubSpot by 37.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,115,000 after purchasing an additional 251,853 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in HubSpot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 732,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 567,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,393,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS opened at $472.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,054.49, a P/E/G ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $507.06 and a 200-day moving average of $573.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.34 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $1,314,915.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,269,313.22. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total transaction of $3,823,640.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,012,160.40. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,498 shares of company stock valued at $14,752,256. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on HubSpot from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.93.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

