Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275,654 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $737,318,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,581,000 after buying an additional 2,946,310 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after buying an additional 2,138,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 218.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,468,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after buying an additional 1,693,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,839 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $129.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

