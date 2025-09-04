Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 440,000 Shares of NOV Inc. $NOV

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 440,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.27% of NOV worth $15,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 88.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,146,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $107,276,000 after buying an additional 3,362,853 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,742,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,718,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,917 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,589,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,071,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,441 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.34.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.36%.The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. NOV has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NOV and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NOV from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

