Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stake Trimmed by Eight 31 Financial LLC

Eight 31 Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Eight 31 Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eight 31 Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $591.72 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $597.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.60. The firm has a market cap of $710.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

