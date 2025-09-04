Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $32.15 Million Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,097,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868,660 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.18% of Grab worth $32,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Grab by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Grab by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,479,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,298 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $4.92 on Thursday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.

Grab Profile

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Grab had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.65%.The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

