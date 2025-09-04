EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires 2,796 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. $APPF

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,503,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 121.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after acquiring an additional 220,239 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $35,896,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,800,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth $27,464,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.80.

APPF stock opened at $276.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.41 and a 200-day moving average of $233.13. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.01 and a 12 month high of $326.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.89.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. AppFolio had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $235.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. AppFolio’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total transaction of $688,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,375,428.15. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,012 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $798,119.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,068.88. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,985 shares of company stock valued at $15,348,953. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

