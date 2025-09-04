EJF Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated $CMA

EJF Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,928 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Comerica by 38.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $69.91 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $73.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. DA Davidson set a $60.00 target price on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $269,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,928.88. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $140,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,690.72. The trade was a 18.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

