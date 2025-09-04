Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 26,998 Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMI. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at $65,448,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at $44,715,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 21,179.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 167,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after acquiring an additional 166,255 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,027,000 after acquiring an additional 129,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 1,451.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,630,000 after acquiring an additional 126,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI opened at $181.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.14. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $162.17 and a one year high of $256.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.53%.The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 price objective on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

