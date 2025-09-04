Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA Stake Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,701 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Synaptics by 216.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Synaptics by 220.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $628,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 544.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 22.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,098,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,559 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Synaptics Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $67.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.84. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $282.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.12 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Synaptics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.490-1.690 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

