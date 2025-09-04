Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 136,418 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc $PPBI

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,418 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 84,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.96%.

In related news, General Counsel Steven R. Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 51,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,486.68. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

