Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 143,557 Shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. $BBAR

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,907 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 143,557 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BBVA Banco Frances were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 30,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BBAR opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.30. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $25.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74.

BBVA Banco Frances ( NYSE:BBAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $524.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.31 billion. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 6.65%. Equities research analysts expect that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0221 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. BBVA Banco Frances’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

BBAR has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on BBVA Banco Frances in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BBVA Banco Frances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

