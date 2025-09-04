Pagaya Technologies Ltd. $PGY Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) by 2,256.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,584 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.69% of Pagaya Technologies worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGY. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,070,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,198,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after buying an additional 886,539 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 826,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 646,357 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $6,465,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 446.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 393,752 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, Director Dan Petrozzo sold 8,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $255,792.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 96,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,781.70. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 12,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $330,654.90. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,683.90. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 846,773 shares of company stock worth $16,834,721. 47.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 5.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGY shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $16.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

