The Andersons, Inc. $ANDE Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,923 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 77,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 48,573 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 230,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Andersons alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.70%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

Andersons Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.