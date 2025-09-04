EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,327 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in W.R. Berkley by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,676,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 3.2% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tribune Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $2,135,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Trading Up 0.4%

WRB opened at $72.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.