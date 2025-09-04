EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. William Blair lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,265.63. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $911,711.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,251.54. This trade represents a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,214 shares of company stock valued at $29,022,580 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $96.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $174.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.16 and a 12-month high of $99.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.13.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

