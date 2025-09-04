Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Buys 9,465 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 56.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.72.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $147,447.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,950.89. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,451. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $105.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.57. The company has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.