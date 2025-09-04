Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 583,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 12,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day moving average is $91.47. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.95 and a 12 month high of $95.32.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.