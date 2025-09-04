Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Buys 7,573 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,913,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,337 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $214,283,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 20,889.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,090,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,633,000 after acquiring an additional 741,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,127,000 after acquiring an additional 738,704 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE stock opened at $158.85 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $165.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at $17,267,167.70. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,340. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,338,073 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

