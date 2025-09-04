Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF $FNCL Stock Holdings Lowered by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 828,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,627,000 after purchasing an additional 77,963 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60,293 shares during the period. Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,710,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 32,338 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,724,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

FNCL stock opened at $76.05 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $58.68 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

