EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,805 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $85.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $254.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

