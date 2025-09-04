Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Reduces Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,855,000 after purchasing an additional 347,488 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 193,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 33,983 shares during the period. Immersion Capital LLP acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $19,753,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,238,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,730,000 after acquiring an additional 382,267 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB opened at $70.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $57.78 and a 12 month high of $79.61.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 101.0%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

