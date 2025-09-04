Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 248,692 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,837 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 248,692 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 162,415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, August 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE AU opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.54.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The mining company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 610.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

