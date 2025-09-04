Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 8,105 Shares of Waters Corporation $WAT

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Waters were worth $83,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in Waters by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 3,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on Waters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Waters in a report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.73.

Waters stock opened at $289.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.82 and its 200 day moving average is $337.05. Waters Corporation has a one year low of $275.05 and a one year high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $771.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.96 million. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

