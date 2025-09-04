Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in ING Group, N.V. $ING

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,769,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,719 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of ING Group worth $73,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ING Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,342,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,078,000 after buying an additional 181,800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ING Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,250,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,274,000 after buying an additional 869,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of ING Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,062,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ING Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,780,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,276,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after buying an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Group Price Performance

ING stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. ING Group, N.V. has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. ING Group had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.4002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 450.0%. ING Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

About ING Group

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

