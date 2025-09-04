Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Jack Sinclair Sells 4,045 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $560,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,218,964. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

On Monday, August 4th, Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $634,094.20.

On Monday, July 7th, Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $659,092.30.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $654,521.45.

On Monday, June 16th, Jack Sinclair sold 4,054 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $650,464.30.

On Thursday, June 12th, Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $457,829.90.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM opened at $138.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.57. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.05 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 100,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $2,866,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.73.

View Our Latest Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.