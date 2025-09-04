Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

CLVT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Clarivate Price Performance

CLVT stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.40. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $621.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Clarivate has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,271,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,096.59. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,429,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 88,670 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 6,585,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after buying an additional 667,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,056,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Further Reading

