Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Price

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $295.00 to $414.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UTHR. Bank of America raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.69.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3%

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $391.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.06. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $436.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.75, for a total value of $3,396,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,356,133.75. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total value of $3,904,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,353.66. This represents a 59.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,681 shares of company stock valued at $25,807,469. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

