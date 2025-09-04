Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF $IHF

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec owned approximately 1.21% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHF. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of IHF opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $669.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

