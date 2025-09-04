Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Purchases 15,598 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 372,789 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,598 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,570,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291,233 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,268,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,927 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,043,975,000 after acquiring an additional 158,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $991,316,000 after acquiring an additional 562,246 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,025,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,836 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.17.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

