Reviewing Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) & Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Western Copper & Gold and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Copper & Gold 0 0 4 2 3.33 Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 1 3 0 2.75

Western Copper & Gold presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 164.90%. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $3.10, indicating a potential downside of 32.17%. Given Western Copper & Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Western Copper & Gold is more favorable than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper & Gold N/A -3.53% -3.45% Avino Silver & Gold Mines 6.57% 12.13% 10.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Western Copper & Gold and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

22.0% of Western Copper & Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Western Copper & Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Copper & Gold and Avino Silver & Gold Mines”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper & Gold N/A N/A -$2.47 million ($0.01) -151.00 Avino Silver & Gold Mines $79.64 million 8.60 $540,000.00 $0.10 45.70

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Western Copper & Gold. Western Copper & Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avino Silver & Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Western Copper & Gold has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Western Copper & Gold on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

