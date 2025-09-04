Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Boosts Position in General Motors Company $GM

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,145 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,321 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in General Motors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,377 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 14,667 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $865,353.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,413. The trade was a 54.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 87,839 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $5,106,081.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,070,311 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,433 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.