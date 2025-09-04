Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Takes $6.62 Million Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF $IAK

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAK. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,716 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 112,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 51,749 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,958,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 71,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAK opened at $132.98 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.23 and a fifty-two week high of $139.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.07. The firm has a market cap of $757.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

