CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP Shares Bought by Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 10.42%.The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho set a $39.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

