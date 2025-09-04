Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Decreases Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lessened its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTW. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 40,489.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,007,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,947 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6,286.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 862,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,284,000 after acquiring an additional 849,358 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,043,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 185.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 366,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,872,000 after acquiring an additional 237,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 936,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after acquiring an additional 91,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $327.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a one year low of $283.29 and a one year high of $344.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTW. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WTW

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.