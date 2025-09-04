Comparing Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) and Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV)

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) and Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Essential Utilities and Two Rivers Water & Farming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Utilities 0 2 5 0 2.71 Two Rivers Water & Farming 0 0 0 0 0.00

Essential Utilities presently has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.23%. Given Essential Utilities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Essential Utilities is more favorable than Two Rivers Water & Farming.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Utilities 27.62% 10.10% 3.56% Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Essential Utilities and Two Rivers Water & Farming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Essential Utilities and Two Rivers Water & Farming”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Utilities $2.34 billion 4.63 $595.31 million $2.33 16.57 Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Essential Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than Two Rivers Water & Farming.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Essential Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Essential Utilities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Two Rivers Water & Farming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Essential Utilities beats Two Rivers Water & Farming on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. In addition, the company provides utility service line protection solutions and repair services to households. It serves approximately 5.5 million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, Virginia, and Kentucky under the Aqua and Peoples brands. The company was formerly known as Aqua America, Inc. and changed its name to Essential Utilities, Inc. in February 2020. Essential Utilities, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

About Two Rivers Water & Farming

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

