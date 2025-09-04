Vident Advisory LLC Sells 6,893 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation $EXK

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,150 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Endeavour Silver worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 46,309.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,387 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXK opened at $6.46 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver Corporation has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Free Report ) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.The business had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

