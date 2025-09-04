The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 39,706 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 304,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $15,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,872.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GLPI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $139,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 133,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,234,172.62. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

