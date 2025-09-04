EQT Corporation $EQT Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 258,529 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.31% of EQT worth $97,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 48.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on EQT from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Roth Capital downgraded EQT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. EQT Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $61.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $219,594.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,646.18. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

