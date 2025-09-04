Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.48% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $78,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,497,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,298,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,980,000 after purchasing an additional 144,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,712,000 after purchasing an additional 308,531 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,422,000 after purchasing an additional 75,807 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,087,000 after purchasing an additional 551,089 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $141.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.85 and a 12-month high of $144.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

