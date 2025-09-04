Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Snap Inc. $SNAP

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 493,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 60,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $437,126.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,143,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,550.84. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajit Mohan sold 184,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,180.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,492,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,432,603.08. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,510,644 shares of company stock worth $11,688,447. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

Snap stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.62. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

