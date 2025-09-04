Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,961,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.65% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $90,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. Centricity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 245.4% during the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $46.35 on Thursday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.