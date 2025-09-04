Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83,571 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $87,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $125.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.42. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

